Restrictions in Telangana extended till July 31

Hyderabad

01 July 2020 13:32 IST

Movement of people would remain prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am.

A day after the Central government issued fresh guidelines on Coronavirus (Covid-19) management, the State government has announced extension of existing restrictions in the State till July 31.

In the order issues late on Tuesday evening, the government announced some relaxations in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Union Ministry issued orders for extending the lockdown in containment zones along with reopening of activities in a calibrated manner in areas outside the containment zones.

Accordingly, the State government said movement of people (other than for accessing emergency medical care) would remain prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am.

However, movement of persons for operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons on national and State highways, loading and unloading of cargo and travel of people disembarking from flights to their destinations would be permitted. No shops and establishments, except hospitals and pharmacies, would remain open after 9.30 pm, the latest order said.