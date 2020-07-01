Restrictions in Telangana extended till July 31

A day after the Central government issued fresh guidelines on Coronavirus (Covid-19) management, the State government has announced extension of existing restrictions in the State till July 31.
In the order issues late on Tuesday evening, the government announced some relaxations in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Union Ministry issued orders for extending the lockdown in containment zones along with reopening of activities in a calibrated manner in areas outside the containment zones.
Accordingly, the State government said movement of people (other than for accessing emergency medical care) would remain prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am.
However, movement of persons for operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons on national and State highways, loading and unloading of cargo and travel of people disembarking from flights to their destinations would be permitted. No shops and establishments, except hospitals and pharmacies, would remain open after 9.30 pm, the latest order said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath