Restrain AP from carrying out Veligonda project works, TS tells KRMB

May 05, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Government has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) one more time to restrain Andhra Pradesh from carrying out works pertaining to Veligonda project executed in violation of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I (KWDT-I) Award as also the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

In a letter addressed to Chairman of the KRMB Nandan Kumar, Engineer-in-Chief (General) of Telangana C. Muralidhar stated that tunnel excavation works of the Veligonda project were going on at a brisk pace with the head regulator to release water from Srisailam reservoir to Nallamalasagar though first tunnel was already completed and work on the 5.52-km second tunnel was in progress.

The ENC brought to the Chairman’s notice that Telangana’s Chief Minister had written to Minister of Jal Shakti on October 2, 2020, seeking immediate and effective action to stop diversion of Krishna waters outside the basin areas through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator. The Union Minister had made it clear at the second Apex Council meeting held on October 6, 2020, that inter-basin transfer of water could be done only after fulfilling the needs of the in-basin areas.

Besides, the Union Minister had reiterated it in a letter addressed to AP Chief Minister on January 5, 2021. The ENC pointed out that KWDT-I had not considered any diversion of water from Srisailam reservoir and stipulated that in-basin projects be given priority over the diversion to areas outside the basin while making future allocations.

Further, KWDT-I had made it clear that after protecting the existing and contemplated use till September 1960, all the remaining 366.6 tmc ft water be allocated to in-basin projects on the basis of worth consideration. However, disregarding the KWDT-I Award the erstwhile AP Government had proposed Veligonda project in 1994 to divert 3,000 cusecs of flood water from Srisailam to Gundlakamma in Penna Basin through a tunnel during the monsoon period.

In 2005, an additional tunnel was proposed to carry another 8,600 cusecs flood water taking the total diversion to 11,600 cusecs or a little over one-tmc ft a day and the construction work was commenced in 2005 after the detailed project report was submitted before KWDT-II. Telangana had been pleading before KWDT-II to stop diversion of water to areas outside the basin stating that drought-prone areas within the basin were suffering for want of water.