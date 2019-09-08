Restoring dignity of farmers

The district administration is going the whole hog to make it comfortable and convenient for farmers to approach government offices with their problems with an initiative titled Maa Rythe – Maa Raaju (our farmer is our king).

Farmers have access to air-conditioned waiting halls at tehsil offices and can meet officers to have their grievances redressed on spot, without any recommendation or having to go through middlemen.

Thanks to the initiative of the young, dynamic Collector, C. Narayana Reddy, farmers are getting priority in meeting government officers and not being shooed away, unlike earlier. The officers and field level staff treating farmers with compassion would be given cash awards — ₹10,000, ₹5,000 and ₹3,000 — every month following feedback from the farmers who visit them.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Narayana Reddy says, “Every day, scores of people approach officials at mandal and district offices. Many have connections, but the farmers do not. They used to get least importance until now, but I want that situation to be changed.”

Going by the adage ‘practice what you preach’, the Collector and the district officials sport ‘Maa Rythe – Maa Raaju’ badges to express their commitment towards farmers.

As per the initiative, farmers approaching government offices would be attended by an assistant with a computer ready at hand. The assistant would listen to the farmer and try to address their problem before sending him/her to the Collector or officer concerned.

Mr. Narayana Reddy said he has also started week-long camps in which government departments would take turns to focus on solving farmers’ problems. “For instance, the electricity department will organise a special week-long camp exclusively for farmers, followed by one by the revenue department and so on. We would invite farmers to our offices across the district and solve their long pending problems,” he said.