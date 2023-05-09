Restoration works of Kotwal office start  

May 09, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The historic Kotwal office building in Puranihaveli in South Zone will regain its charm soon with the city police administration officially starting the restoration works on Tuesday.

In a programme held here, city police commissioner C. V. Anand unveiled the plaque to start the works.

The building constructed a century ago functioned as office of the Kotwal since 1920 to 2002. After relocating the police commissioner’s office to Basheerbagh in 2002, the Kotwal office was being used as camp office and key review meetings were being held.

GreenKo company, officials said, came forward to sponsor the restoration project. Without altering the antiquity, Deccan Terrain Private Limited, which renovates heritage buildings, will work on restoring the building by use of materials like quick lime, hydrated lime, raw gum extracts, fibres and other materials that were widely used hundred years ago.

Representatives of Deccan Terrain gave a presentation to the police executive about the current condition of the building and expected outcome post-restoration.

“From an operational standpoint and its proximity to many iconic structures, religious places and other crowded areas, many of my predecessors preferred to camp here while monitoring Friday prayers, large-scale events and other processions. I had been continuing the same tradition and noticed that its condition was deteriorating till one day the roof caved in,” Mr. Anand said, and added that it was a responsibility as a Hyderabadi to conserve and revive these heritage structures.

It was estimated that the restoration works would be completed in six months.

Additional CP (Crimes & SIT) A.R. Srinivas, DCP (South) P. Sai Chaitanya, Mir Barkatullah Khan of Deccan Terrain and others were present.