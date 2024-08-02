Restaurants to remain open till 1 a.m. in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on the floor of Legislative Assembly that restaurants and establishments in the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities will be open till 1 a.m. His assurance came in the light of several complaints, including a statement by AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi, about police high-handedness in enforcing closure of shops and restaurants.

Mr. Reddy stated in the Telangana Assembly on Friday that he held a meeting with the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda over the issue.

“I discussed these matters with the police commissioners and I assure people that they will not face any problems in finding eateries in the night,” he said.

“However, liquor outlets and establishments serving liquor will close at regular time,” said Mr. Reddy.

