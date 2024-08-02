ADVERTISEMENT

Restaurants to remain open till 1 a.m. in Hyderabad

Updated - August 02, 2024 11:06 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 10:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on the floor of Legislative Assembly that restaurants and establishments in the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities will be open till 1 a.m. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on the floor of Legislative Assembly that restaurants and establishments in the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities will be open till 1 a.m. His assurance came in the light of several complaints, including a statement by AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi, about police high-handedness in enforcing closure of shops and restaurants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy stated in the Telangana Assembly on Friday that he held a meeting with the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda over the issue.

“I discussed these matters with the police commissioners and I assure people that they will not face any problems in finding eateries in the night,” he said.

“However, liquor outlets and establishments serving liquor will close at regular time,” said Mr. Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US