Restaurant employee shot dead by former colleague

August 25, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A fight between two employees over the position of manager of a restaurant, resulted in the murder of a 35-year-old man, who was shot on Wednesday night by a former co-worker, said the Miyapur police. 

Madhapur DCP G. Sundeep said that Debendar Gayen, 35, and Rathish Nair, 42, were working at Sandarshini Elite hotel, a restaurant located in Hafeezpet.

“Though Rathish worked at the place longer than Debendar, the owner of the place promoted Debendar as the manager of the place,” said the official.

This resulted in a fight between the two on the restaurant’s premises, following which Rathish was fired from the job about 20 days ago. “Bearing a grudge against Debender, Rathish went to Bihar and purchased a country-made firearm for ₹18,000 and came to Hyderabad with an intention to kill Debendar,” added the official. 

However, Rathish first visited his mother in Kerala and left his phone back home to avoid being tracked by the police. As per his plan, he waited outside the restaurant for Debender to finish his duties on Wednesday night. “He wore a helmet to avoid being recognised and fired six rounds at Debender at close range. Debender succumbed on the spot after five bullets hit him,” said the DCP, adding that Debender is survived by wife and two children.

Following a complaint from his wife Priyanka Gayan, a case was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and Rathish was nabbed on Thursday afternoon. 

