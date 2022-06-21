Restaurant brawl: clashing groups complain against each other 

A brawl at an upmarket restaurant in the small hours of Sunday ended in injuries to persons in both the groups, and they lodged complaints against each other, in Raidurgam police limits.

According to the complaints, an altercation between the groups started when one Mayank Gupta, who was celebrating his birthday, approached a woman, engaged in a brief exchange and asked for her phone number. It was reported that Mr. Gupta and the woman were once known to each other.

Meanwhile, the two male friends accompanying the woman had objected to the former’s behaviour, and reportedly the groups exchanged blows and liquor bottles were broken too.

And allegedly, friends of Mr. Gupta, according to the woman, had threatened her and her friends with dire consequences. There were injuries on both sides, following which they arrived at the police station and lodged complaints.

Raidurgam police confirmed that, based on the woman’s complaint, the accused person was booked for stalking (Section 354D), and based on the other group’s complaint, the men accompanying the woman were booked for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon (Section 324).