Responsibility to protect democracy, Constitution rests with every citizen: Yogendra Yadav

April 27, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Social and economic democracy are indispensable for the welfare of the people, and the true essence of democracy lies in ensuring equality, wealth distribution, existence of Opposition parties, impartiality of law and adherence to constitutional values, said national convener of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan Yogendra Yadav and professor at Delhi University Sukumar Narayana.

The duo, speaking at talk titled ‘Challenges to democracy and Constitutional values in India: responsibility of citizens and institutions’ at Osmania University, called for active participation of citizens in movements aimed at safeguarding the Constitution and upholding democratic principles.

While stressing the need for the media to spread awareness and rally support for such movements, Mr. Yadav reiterated that the legacy of leaders such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who championed the cause of democracy, serves as a reminder of the importance of active civic engagement for a better future. And the responsibility to protect the Constitution and promote democracy rests with every citizen.

Mr. Yadav and Mr. Narayana voiced concerns about the state of the republic and cautioned the people against attempts by those in power to dismantle fundamental principles. Threats to the freedom of expression, information manipulation and inequalities based on caste and wealth were some of the issues they raised.

Principal of Arts College Kuthadi Arjun Rao; vice-principal Bheenaveni Ram Shepherd; leaders of Left, Dalit, and Bahujan student associations; and members from civil society were present.

