‘Responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure quality works’

The State government has deployed special squads headed by senior officers to inspect the quality of works taken up under the Palle Pragati, the programme aimed at strengthening village infrastructure.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who participated in the second edition of Palle Pragati which got underway on Thursday, said the flying squads would assess the quality of works through surprise inspections. Inspection of protection and enhancement of tree cover, construction of burial/cremation grounds and other issues would be taken up as part of the surprise checks and villages would be ranked for their performance accordingly, he said.

The Chief Secretary visited Gundla Potlapally village under Rajapur mandal of Mahabubnagar district and inspected the progress of works there. He said the government was committed to release ₹ 339 crore every month for taking up infrastructural works launched as part of Palle Pragati and it was the responsibility of all the stakeholders, including elected representatives, officials and the people to ensure that quality works were taken up as part of the programme.

Literacy rate

Mr. Somesh Kumar expressed concern that the State was lagging behind when it comes to literacy rate and there was need to significantly increase it. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had stressed the need for taking up adult literacy on a campaign mode calling upon educated people with the slogan “each one teach one”. Efforts should be made to prepare data pertaining to adult illiterates village wise as part of the Palle Pragati programme based on which the government planned to adopt a comprehensive programme on educating this section.

He wanted the people to actively participate in the Palle Pragati which would continue till January 12 and take steps to ensure clean surroundings for promoting health and hygiene besides enhancing the green cover in the villages. Panchayat Raj Department Principal Secretary Vikas Raj who accompanied the Chief Secretary said the Palle Pragati programme was launched with an objective to ensure that residents of the villages had independence in planning development that suited their respective villages and efforts should be accordingly made to identify the basic amenities that would be required so that the government could release funds for their development.