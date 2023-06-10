Respond to Dharani grievances than targeting Congress: Bhatti Vikramarka tells KCR

June 10, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao were shying away from responding to grievances of farmers affected by Dharani system and trying to paint a rosy picture when the ground reality was totally different.

Mr. Bhatti who is on a ‘People’s March’ spoke to the media at Gannerlapalli in Chandampeta Mandal in Devarakonda constituency and said he had been raising about the injustice meted out to farmers who had been cultivating their lands for generations but lost their rights overnight due to the Dharani system.

He said the government removed the tenants column in the portal thus making them ineligible for any support from the government. “The CM without responding to the issues raised under Dharani, remarked arrogantly in a public meeting he addressed at Nagarkurnool that ‘some fool had demanded that Dharani system’ be abolished. If we both call each other fools, people’s grievances pertaining to Dharani will be side tracked. I want people’s grievances to be addressed,” he said.

Thousands of farmers who had lost their rights over their lands due to Dharani met the CLP leader during his Padayatra and gave comprehensive details how they were affected by the Dharani portal for land revenue records.

Mr. Bhatti said when he raised public grievances related to Dharani, the Chief Minister had no answer on how those grievances would be addressed. Instead, he chose to ridicule the Congress leader as a fool and his padayatra as foolish yatra. “This belittling of Opposition leaders by KCR shows his lack of culture and decency,” he said.

Mr.Bhatti alleged that both KCR and KTR resorted to the biggest land scam in the country under the guise of Dharani are scared that the mess created by them will be exposed. “While Congress government distributed 24 lakh acres during its tenure to poor, KCR conspired to take back that land by bringing Dharani software and tampered with the data in land records by removing some details unilaterally,” he charged.

“Can he deny that while the previous governments distributed lands around Hyderabad to the poor, he had taken back the same lands and sold to companies based out of Dubai and the U.S.? Is not KTR functioning as the middleman for the MNCs?,” he asked.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had not only taken away the lands of Telangana but mortgaged the interests of Telangana people and took loans to the tune of ₹5 lakh crore. “BRS government is a curse on the people of Telangana,” he fumed.

