Respite from rain after Monday’s battering

Projects in Godavari basin getting heavy flood

After bettering almost entire Telangana during the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday, there was some respite from rain with a highest of 25 mm rain recorded at Ailapur in Jagtial district from 8.30 am to 9 pm on Tuesday. However, the impact of Monday’s very heavy to extremely heavy rain was still visible on Tuesday too.

According to the Met department, a highest of nearly 22.6 cm rain was recorded at Jakranpalle in Nizamabad district during the 24-hour period till 8.30 am Tuesday followed by 21 cm at Navipet and over 20.9 cm at Dharpalle, both in Nizamabad district. At another 38 places, the rainfall recorded was in the range of 10 cm and 18.3 cm in Nizamabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

At another 10 places the rainfall recorded was between 9 cm and 9.9 cm and at another 90 places in the range of 5 cm to 8.9 cm.

Rains for the last few days and heavy rains on Monday both within the State and in the neighbouring States such as Maharashtra and Karnataka have kept heavy inflows into major projects with Sriramsagar project discharging 4 lakh cusecs from the spillway and the inflow was 3.25 lakh cusecs.

The rains have also kept the flows into a large number of minor irrigation tanks and medium irrigation projects. According to Irrigation department officials, nearly half (49.13%) or 21,552 out of 43.870 tanks, were discharging surplus water, another 30.7% (13,451) have water over three-fourths of their capacity but below surplus level and 9% (3,954) tanks have water over half capacity but below three-fourths capacity.

Another 2,771 tanks (6.32%) have water over one-fourths of their capacity but below half and the remaining 2,142 (4.9%) have water up to one-fourths of their capacity. A majority of the 36 medium irrigation projects were discharging surplus water. Against their capacity of 62.12 tmc ft, they were holding 57.78 tmc ft on Tuesday morning. Cumulative inflows into them were at 2,34,755 cusecs and the outflows were at 2,58,585 cusecs.