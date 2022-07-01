Respect Telangana and its sacrifices, Bhatti tells Modi

CLP leader writes to Prime Minister

CLP leader writes to Prime Minister

Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has urged Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to commit himself to the promises made to Telangana in the AP Bifurcation Act when his party is organising its national executive committee meeting, the highest decision making body of the party, in Telangana.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, he reminded that Telangana was formed with lots of hopes and assurances given Constitutionally by the Congress government without expecting any political benefits. However, the BJP in the last 8 years of its rule has not fulfilled any of the assurances.

Mr. Bhatti also accused the Prime Minister of hatred towards Telangana and said the PM repeatedly questioned the way the new state took birth insulting the sacrifices of thousands of people. This only shows your opposition to Telangana. But as a Prime Minister, you have to fulfill the Constitutional responsibilities, he said.

The Congress leader listed out the promises made but not fulfilled so far and they include the Bayyaram steel plant, Railway coach factory at Kazipet, Tribal university, establishment of IIM, Turmeric Board at Nizamabad, Navodaya schools and also the ITIR project that would have changed the face of Hyderabad.

He also said the Centre has not sanctioned national project status to any irrigation project in Telangana and said the Centre should have done if it believed in democracy and its true spirit.