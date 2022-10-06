Resolution on BRS handed over to EC

ADVERTISEMENT

A copy of the resolution adopted at the general body meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) authorising change in the name of the party to Bharat Rashtra Samiti and relevant documents were on Thursday submitted to the Election Commission of India in New Delhi.

Speaking to media persons later, Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar and another senior TRS leader M. Srinivas Reddy who visited the EC office said the party had only sought name change and not fresh registration. The name change was allowed to parties under People’s Representation Act.

When the name was changed, the parties were supposed to give it in writing to the EC. There will be no change in party symbol `car’ and colour `pink’ which will remain the same. The party will now carry out its activities extensively at the national level with official recognition. Like its successes in Telangana on many fronts, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was now poised to lead the progress of the country, they said

Mr. Vinod Kumar added that the TRS will contest the byelection to Munugode Assembly election in the same name as the renaming of the party in EC records will take time.