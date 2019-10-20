Resolution of bifurcation issues eludes solution

So near, yet so far

The ongoing disputes between the two Telugu States — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — relating to division of assets and liabilities appear to have come back to square one.

The developments at the recent meeting of the chief secretaries of the two States convened by the Union Home Secretary are indicative of this. While Telangana government had been firm on bifurcation in line with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the government of the neighbouring State is understood to have sought amendments to come sections of the Act, senior Telangana officials said.

This comes as dampener to the proactive “give and take approach” adopted by the chief ministers of the two States which in fact saw some positive developments like handing over of the Secretariat buildings in possession of AP to Telangana. So near, yet so far, is the latest refrain of the officials who are privy to the developments.

Can we self-appoint ourselves?

After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared that Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees who did not join duties before deadline are assumed to have opted for self-dismissal, protesting employees got agitated. A woman employee of the Corporation floated an interesting question. At a round table discussion held by Women and Transgender Organisations, the employee asked if they have self-dismissed themselves, will government allow self-appointment.

Whoever heard the question experienced a moment of epiphany. The State government stated that only those who report to duty by 6 p.m. of October 5 will be recognised as the RTC employees. After the deadline expired, the Chief Minister asserted that the Corporation is left with just 1200 employees and the remaining employees had left their jobs by themselves.

Deafening silence

The continuing impasse in the TSRTC strike with neither the State government, or more precisely Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, nor the workers unions refusing to budge from their respective stances has confounded everyone — bureaucrats, politicians, including ruling party ones, and even the top constitutional authority.

Despite the High Court making strong observations, there has been no sign of thaw with both parties waiting for the other one to blink making provocative statements. Though there are extended meetings inside the imposing and out of bounds ‘Pragati Bhavan’ with cars going in and coming out carrying officials and others, not a word is coming out on the government’s strategy save for select leaks to media.

Whatever apprehensions leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi have about the repercussions of the strike prolonging any further, they are careful not to be seen going against the ‘official’ policy.

Therefore, what we see is a TSRTC bland statement about the number of buses being run everyday and nothing about alternative arrangements even as all sections are hit hard by the public transport strike. Monday, when the educational institutions open after an unusual long Dasara vacation will indicate how bad things really are.

