Telangana

Resignation out of suspension fear: Cong.

Special Correspondent August 02, 2022 21:08 IST
Not surprised by the resignation of Mr. Raj Gopal Reddy from the party, Congress has termed the resignation a result of the party’s decision to suspend him as the issue was unnecessarily being stretched damaging party interests.

Congress leadership had made up its mind to suspend him as the delay was creating a dilemma among the cadre and sending wrong signals. Senior leaders who met in New Delhi on Monday night discussed the developments and finally decided to go ahead with suspension as enough time was given to him to think over his outbursts against the party and his praise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It was decided to submit a report to AICC president Sonia Gandhi with the recommendation to suspend him. “We made all efforts to retain him in the party but he had already given a word to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is unable to work in the Congress,” a senior leader told The Hindu. “We have given time to him till Wednesday to respond and we have no other option but to suspend him.”

Telangana Congress leadership including the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy is of the firm opinion that stretching the issue was sending a wrong signal to party workers. “Party is getting strengthened day by day in Telangana and BJP wants to create some confusion using Mr. Raj Gopal Reddy. We will not let it happen and the party decided to suspend him,” he said.

