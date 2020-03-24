Telangana

Residents use tree branches, tractors to seal village borders

As the State-wide lockdown entered day 2, residents of Ramakrishnapuram village in Khammam district placed a harvester machine to block the entry of outsiders.

As the State-wide lockdown entered day 2, residents of Ramakrishnapuram village in Khammam district placed a harvester machine to block the entry of outsiders.   | Photo Credit: G. N. RAO

To enforce social distancing as a precautionary measure against coronavirus (COVID-19), people in various villages of Chintakani, Nelakondapalli, Kusumanchi and other mandals dumped tree branches and shrubs on the boundaries of their respective villages to bar the entry of outsiders.

Trying novel methods to combat COVID-19, villagers of Ramakrishnapuram in Chintakani mandal kept a harvester machine at the main entrance of their village in a bid to bar entry of outsiders.

In the same mandal, people are placing tractors and wooden logs on the outer peripheries of their respective villages to protect themselves. Similar methods were employed by villagers in Pocharam in Kusumanchi mandal, Bodulabanda in Nelakondapalli mandal, Reddypalli in Khammam rural mandal in the district.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, youth formed themselves into groups in Vijayanagaram village in Manuguru mandal and some other villages in Yellandu and Tekulapally mandals to ensure strict compliance of lockdown norms.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 10:05:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/residents-use-tree-branches-tractors-to-seal-village-borders/article31155818.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY