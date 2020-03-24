Residents use tree branches, tractors to seal village borders

To enforce social distancing as a precautionary measure against coronavirus (COVID-19), people in various villages of Chintakani, Nelakondapalli, Kusumanchi and other mandals dumped tree branches and shrubs on the boundaries of their respective villages to bar the entry of outsiders.

Trying novel methods to combat COVID-19, villagers of Ramakrishnapuram in Chintakani mandal kept a harvester machine at the main entrance of their village in a bid to bar entry of outsiders.

In the same mandal, people are placing tractors and wooden logs on the outer peripheries of their respective villages to protect themselves. Similar methods were employed by villagers in Pocharam in Kusumanchi mandal, Bodulabanda in Nelakondapalli mandal, Reddypalli in Khammam rural mandal in the district.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, youth formed themselves into groups in Vijayanagaram village in Manuguru mandal and some other villages in Yellandu and Tekulapally mandals to ensure strict compliance of lockdown norms.