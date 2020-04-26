Residents of two hamlets quarantined as teen tests positive

Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu on Sunday inspected Errabelli thanda in Velair mandal where a 13 year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19. Accompanied by Commissioner of Police V. Ravinder and District Health and Medical Officer K. Lalitha Devi, he asked officials to erect barricades, closing the hamlet.

The Collector asked officials to conduct thermal screening in every house within 1-km radius of the boy’s home. Special teams were deployed to trace the persons who were in contact with him. Samples of the seven primary contacts of boy’s family members were sent for testing and have turned up negative for the virus. However, they have all been kept under home quarantine for 28 days.

Police have barricaded all roads around the quarantine zone and deployed forces to ensure isolation of the residents. Dharmasagar and Velair police installed check-posts at the entry and exit points of the areas preventing people’s movement.

“The boy was a primary contact of a 10-year-old patient from Warangal. We have identified Errabelli and Mutharam thandas as containment zones,” he said.

He said that people could call toll free number 1800 425 1115 if they face any hardship and stated that medical teams are visiting every house that comes under ‘no-movement zone’ twice a day to enquire about the residents’ health status. Gram Panchayat officials have begun doorstep supply of essential commodities in the two hamlets.