Residents of Tukkapur live in fear

Huge sounds of blasting make them sleepless

Chikkudu Swamy is a resident of Tukkapur village in Toguta mandal. For the past few weeks, the villagers have been facing a peculiar problem. They are spending sleepless nights. The reason: blasting that has been taking place adjacent to the village for construction of a canal.

Villagers allege that their houses were developing cracks and the asbestos sheets on the roofs of some houses broke with the impact of the blasting. This was being done for constructing a distributary channel, While locals allege that the work was being done for the additional tmcft water from the Kaleshwaram to Mallannasagar, officials said it was part of the Mallannasagar project only and they could not take up additional tmcft works as National Green Tribunal has ordered stay on that.

“Several old houses have developed cracks and our repeated appeals and protests were not heeded. We are facing even the problem of dust and small rocks felling on our houses,” said Mr Swamy, one of the villagers.

“Only with the construction of distributary channel will the bund work be completed. Hence officials are in a rush to complete these works. The construction company has installed CC cameras as we are repeatedly visiting this area,” said another villager Raju.

These villagers are facing another serious problem. As the surge pool near the village was full with Kaleshwaram water flowing to Kondapochamma, the seepage has entered the houses in the village and their toilets are filled with water. Hence attending nature’s call has become a problem for them.