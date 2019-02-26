Residents fume as they choke on burning trash

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has banned burning of dry leaves and garbage in residential areas and along the roads, but the practice continues unabated in the town, posing risk to residents’ health.

Given that it is defoliation season, heaps of dry leaves are found under the trees. The fallen leaves and sundry litter are set afire after the roads are swept, generating pollution and causing morning walkers, schoolchildren and passersby to choke.

Besides, the smoke billowing from the burning of garbage has been affecting the visibility of motorists and leading to minor accidents, complain residents.

‘No other go’

The sweepers say they are forced to burn the leaves and litter together on the roads as there is “no question of garbage collection rickshaws coming to the spot and picking up the trash”. “If we do not burn the leaves, they would again scatter on the road and it will appear as if we didn’t do our job. The jawans (supervisors), who come for inspection, will abuse us for not cleaning the road,” a sweeper argues.

Nagamohan, a resident, says the pollution caused by burning of leaves is paving the way for major health problems. “People with asthma and other respiratory problems are the worst sufferers,” he adds.

Health hazards

ENT surgeon Dr. Ch. Ramana Chary says inhalation of any kind of smoke, be it burning of leaves, garbage, mosquito coils or camp fires, is injurious to health. “Constant exposure to smoke may lead to asthma and other health problems,” he warns.

Mayor S. Ravinder Singh says strict instructions have been issued against burning of leaves and garbage in the open and any employee found violating it would be suspended.

Similarly, any resident found guilty of that would also have to pay a fine of ₹1,000 and a case would be registered against the offender, he informs.