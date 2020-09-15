Residents ‘along with sheep’ protest against industrial park

Residents of Veliminedu village of Chityal mandal in the district entered its gram panchayat office with their flocks of sheep on Tuesday protesting the decision to acquire their lands for the proposed industrial park.
“Where do we graze our animals, how do we live, if you take away our lands?” they asked officials, rushing their sheep through the office door. Along with nearly 200 sheep and goats, farmers later gheraoed the premises.
According to locals, the district administration had served notices to the 62 residents for acquisition of their assigned land in survey number 418 in the village, where they had been living or conducting occupations for the past few decades. The acquired land would be utilised by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) to set up an industrial park.
Earlier last week, the aggrieved families after they were sent the notices staged ‘Vanta Varpu’ outside the RDO’s office in the town in protest, and asked “Where do we live?” The aggrieved said they have submitted several petitions, to officials from gram panchayat to the District Collector, but there has been no response.
