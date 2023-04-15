HamberMenu
Residential school student in Telangana goes missing

April 15, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old student of a government tribal residential school at Jukal in Narayankhed mandal has gone missing after he allegedly jumped the compound wall to pluck some mangoes from a nearby farm.

The incident took place on Friday evening but came to light on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Venkat Reddy said Y.Mahesh is a class 9 student of the residential school. “Principal Vijay Kumar lodged a complaint with the police. Two special teams have been formed to locate the student,” he added.

Coming to know about Mahesh’s missing status, his parents reached the residential school and had a heated exchange with the staff. They alleged that Mahesh ran away from the school due to “improper treatment” by the principal and staff.

