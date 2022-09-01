Residential school student electrocuted

He was making arrangements for a Ganesh mandap at school

A student of a government residential school at Lingampally in Munipally mandal of Sangareddy district was electrocuted while making arrangements for the Ganesh pandal on the school premises on Wednesday evening.

The victim Sai Kiran Goud (15) was a student of class ten.

According to sources, Sai Kiran was making arrangements along with some other students for the Ganesh mandap while the principal and teachers were busy with their activity. All of a sudden, Sai Kiran came into contact with a live wire wile trying to establish some power connections. He was immediately shifted to government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. After post-mortem the body was handed over to family members.

According to Munipally Sub-Inspector Rajashekar the boy was a native of Mallapet village Papannapet mandal of Medak district.