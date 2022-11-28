Residential demand to continue in twin cities

November 28, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Residential demand in Hyderabad will continue to be robust even if the capital and interest rates remain high in the near term. With office space too being lapped up by multinational companies and others, Hyderabad has all the ingredients to emerge as a truly global city with strong interest from institutional investors/lenders to continue for the foreseeable future.

This was the broad thinking by speakers at the first Real Estate (RE) focused investment summit organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad in association with Upwisery (erstwhile StratCap Advisory), a boutique investment banking and financial services firm on Monday.

A panel of eminent fund managers from the marquee financial institutions moderated by founder of Upwisery Anuj Kapoor spoke at the event to discuss real estate investments and market potential in Hyderabad. The speakers included CEO Motilal Oswal Alternates Sharad Mittal, who said, the fund has invested in more than 15 real estate projects in the last five years and expected the city will continue to attract significant new investments given the diverse economic base, world-class infrastructure, and cosmopolitan culture.

Director and head strategy (alternative credit), Sundaram Alternates Karthik Athreya said developers have successfully delivered projects on the committed returns and timelines. Mr. Anuj Kapoor said more than 50 sizeable, structured funding transactions in Hyderabad across all asset classes of real estate have been taken up by his company.

Tata Capital Housing Finance’s head of credit and risk -construction finance, Vaibhav Agarwal, Tishman country head Parvesh Sharma, CREDAI-Hyderabad represented by president P. Rama Krishna Rao, general secretary V. Rajashekar Reddy and others have participated, said a press release..

