Residential building in Praja Bhavan made official residence of Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka 

December 13, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary issued orders to this effect on Wednesday

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

The view of entrance to the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File | G.N. Rao

Telangana Government has allotted the residential building on the premises of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as his official residential accommodation.

The decision puts an end to the suspense over whether Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would prefer the Praja Bhavan (previously Pragati Bhavan) as his official residence.

The Praja Bhavan has already been made venue for receiving representations from the people about their grievances and a host of people had been thronging the complex to submit their grievances to authorities at the highest level ever since barricades and other obstructions had been brought down enabling free entry to the people.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said, in the order issued on Wednesday, that executive engineer (R&B) should hand over the possession of private secretary to the deputy Chief Minister and the latter had been asked to intimate the date of occupation of the premises by Mr. Vikramarka.

The government order issued on Wednesday | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

