Residential associations seek removal of Boduppal colonies from Wakf properties list

February 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Boduppal Municipal Corporation Colonies Welfare Associations’ Federation demanded that the State government remove 328 acres of residential land from the list of Wakf properties. They said 95% of the land comprised residential colonies.

Representatives of the federation urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to intervene, saying that representations to Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy proved futile. “The Minister is avoiding such a serious issue rather than taking it up with the CM,” they alleged.

At a press conference here, federation chairman Rapolu Ramulu, vice-chairman Adla Srinivas Reddy, president Chenchala Narsing Rao, general secretary Gujjula Chandrashekhar and treasurer K. Ramakrishna Reddy said owners of the 328 acres in various survey numbers in Boduppal had pattadar passbooks and title deeds for the last 50 years. Revenue records were also clear on this, and the owners engaged in agriculture. Over the last three decades, the owners sold their land, 95% of which became residential colonies.

Permissions for these residential colonies were given by the gram panchayat. After Boduppal Municipal Corporation came into being, these colonies were given facilities such as CC roads, drains, water and electricity connections.

Nevertheless, plots and land parcels in these colonies were placed in the prohibited land list three years ago, labelling them as part of Wakf land. The residents now could not sell these land parcels and even existing houses were being denied permissions for extensions.

They said all owners of these properties were poor or from middle-class families, who bought the land with their hard-earned money.