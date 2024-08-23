Resident doctors of NIMS end eight-day strike after assurance from Telangana Health Minister

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad ended their eight-day strike which was held in solidarity with the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. The strike was called off after receiving written assurances from Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As dedicated doctors, patient care is our top priority. Therefore, we have decided to resume our duties starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday (August 24, 2024),” stated Dr. Rajkiran Emmadi, President of NIMS RDA.

The doctors had put forth demands, including justice for the victim and her family, the implementation of the Central Protection Act and the immediate deployment of Special Protection Force (SPF) at government hospitals in Telangana.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) is yet to make any announcement regarding calling off the strike.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.