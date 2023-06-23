Reservoirs yet to get fresh water even in fourth week of June

June 23, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Delay in the onset of monsoon rains, particularly in the local catchment areas that usually bring the first flood into reservoirs rather than flood from the upstream areas, has impacted the water levels in all projects both in the Krishna and Godavari Basins this water year.

The State government’s plans to supplement water for Kharif operations early from projects now hinge on rains as all the reservoirs are presenting a bleak picture in terms of water levels compared to previous years. In the event of further delay in projects getting fresh water, only the irrigation systems linked to Kaleshwaram project could be given water for raising paddy nurseries and for irrigation of other crops.

As most of the irrigation systems in the Krishna Basin are dependent on water in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs, the possibility of giving water for irrigation needs from them stand remote in the existing circumstances. In total contrast, the position of projects in the first three weeks of the monsoon season was far better in the recent years, particularly those in the upstream getting sizeable volume of water.

Upstream reservoirs in the Krishna Basin such as Almatti and Tungabhadra, on which the downstream reservoirs such as Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar rely for flood supplement, have hardly received any inflows so far this season. The situation is no different in the Godavari Basin either as even the Medigadda Barrage has been getting inflows below 1,000 cusecs as on June 22.

Hydel generation

With the help of carryover storage and fresh inflows, the authorities of TSGenco were able to take up even hydel generation at Jurala in June itself, although in a small measure. “We were able to take up power generation in 1 to 2 units at the 6x39 megawatt hydel station at Jurala from June 6 to 8 and from June 14 to 16 as the sustained inflows made the project surplus,” a TSGenco official said.

The delay in arrival of monsoon rains has also pushed up energy consumption by the agriculture sector as farmers have started drawing groundwater to sustain the standing horticultural crops as also for raising paddy nurseries. TSTransco authorities have stated that peak load of power on the transmission system was over 10,000 megawatt since June 12 against the peak of 9,806 MW recorded in June 2022.

Similarly, the energy consumption this June has been more than 200 million units a day since June 12, while the highest in last June was 196.88 million units.

