Reservations for municipal elections completed

The suspense over the reservations to the post of chairperson and Mayor of 136 municipalities and municipal corporations in the State was completed by draw of lots on Sunday.

In the 123 municipalities, four posts of chairperson went to STs, seventeen to SCs, forty to BCs and sixty-two were left to general category.

In thirteen municipal corporations in the State, the Mayor post was left to SCs and STs in one corporation each, four for BCs and seven in general category.

The upcoming elections on January 22 will however be held in only 130 of the 136 urban local bodies.

Director of Municipal Administration T.K. Sreedevi, in the presence of representatives of various political parties, also took up a draw of lots to determine the reservation of wards for women for up to 50%.

These reservations will also be made applicable to municipal bodies not going for elections like the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and four other urban local bodies.

Accordingly, Mayors office is left for Open Category to GHMC, Karimnagar, Boduppal, Khammam, Nizampet, Badangpet and Peerzadiguda municipal corporations. Four of the eight municipal corporations are reserved for women like GHMC, KMC, NMC, BMC.

Mayor post has been reserved in ST and SC categories in respect of Meerpet and Ramagundam municipal corporations respectively. Jawaharnagar, Nizamabad, Bandlaguda Jagir and Warangal Municipal Corporations were reserved for BC category.

Municipalities reserved for STs are Maripeda and Wardhannapet (both women), Amangal and Dornakal (general category)

Municipalities reserved for SCs are Kyathanpally, Bellampally, Ibrahimpatnam, Wyra, leeja, Naspur, Neredcherta, Waddepalle, Thorrur, Bhupalpaily while Narsingh was allocated to general category. Madhira, Parkal, Pebbair, Alampur, Waddepalle, Bhupalpally, Pedda Amberpet and Tirumalgiri were reserved for SC women category.

ULBs reserved for BC women include -- Sircilla, Narayanapet, Korutla, Sadasivapet, Chandur, Bheemgal, Armur, Kosgi, Metpalli, Jagityal, Sangareddy, Bhainsa, Makthal, Pochampally, Sulthanabad, Dharmapuri, Narsampet, Kollapur, Yadagirigutta and Bodhan.

Municipalities reserved for BCs General are Gadwal, Nirmal, Raikal, Yellareddy, Wanaparthy, Mahaboobnagar, Parigi, Amarchinta, Ramayampet, Choutuppal, Kodangal, Khanapur, Thoopran, Mancherial, Banswada, Adair, Bhongir, Narsapur, Narayankhed and Andhole-Jogipet.

ULBs under Open Category are Haliya, Medak, Devarakonda, Gajwel, Zaheerabad, Kothapally, Yellandu, Atchampet, Bhoothpur, Luxettipet, Jammikunta, Kagaznagar, Kalwakurthy, Shadnagar, Nalgonda, Thukkuguda, Pocharam, Dhammaiguda, Adibatla, Chityal, Adilabad, Ameenpur, Mahabubabad, Miryalguda, Sattupalli, Kompally, Nagaram, Thumkunta, Bollaram, Manikonda and Jalpally.

Municipalities in unreserved women category are Choppandandi, Peddapalli, Vemulavada, Kothakota, Cherial, Dubbaka, Mothkur, Atmakur, Kamareddy, Tandur, Chennur, Dundigal, Jangaon, Nagarkurnool, Shamshabad, Husnabad, Manthani, Huzurnagar, Huzurabad, Shankarpally, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Suryapet, Kothagudem, Ghatkesar, Medchal, Nandikonda, Tellapur, 55 I Kodada, Turkayamjal and Gundlapochampally.