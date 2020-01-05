Reservations announced in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

All four civic bodies in Nizamabad have been reserved for BCs, three municipal councils — Bodhan, Armoor and Bheemgal — allotted to BC women and the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation for BC General.

In Kamareddy, the chairperson posts of newly-formed Yellareddy and Banswada municipal councils have been reserved for BC General while Kamareddy council has been reserved for OC women.

Collectors of Nizamabad and Kamareddy C. Narayana Reddy and N. Satyanarayana, in the presence of several officers at the respective Collectorates, announced the reservation of wards and divisions by conducting lucky draws on Sunday.

With this, the announcement of final voter lists and publication of category-wise reservations of wards and divisions in two phases for municipal elections got over. After receiving objections on Monday, the notification would be issued on January 7, and filing of nominations would begin for elections on January 22.