‘Researchers need to focus on protecting IPR’

September 08, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Every aspect in future will involve intellectual property rights (IPR) and it is the responsibility of researchers to protect such rights which belong to them as individuals and to the country collectively, said Vice-Chancellor of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, B. Neeraja Prabhakar.

Speaking at a seminar on - Intellectual Property Rights for Commercialisation in Horticulture in Telangana State - jointly organised by Telangana State Council of Science and Technology, Government of Telangana, and Horticultural University, at Mulugu, near here, on Friday, she said the Intellectual Property Rights cell on the university premises is working for protection of IPR in the context of globalisation as it’s very important in horticulture sector.

She suggested that IPR., including identification of geographical indication, be planned to bring benefits to farmers, particularly for horticultural crops in Telangana. She stated that surveys and researches are being conducted on many eligible horticultural crops and data is being collected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon they would be applying for Geographical Indication Registration for some horticultural crops unique to the region. She told the students to prepare for registration without any delay in case there is any opportunity to protect the intellectual property rights in the research undertaken by them.

Well-know supporter of IPR and legal head of Resolute for IP, Subhajit Saha, said farmers are getting 20% to 30% higher price for their produce with the help of GI recognition.

Speaking on - Geographical Indications and Copyrights in Horticultural Crops - he said producers of crops with GI must print the logo on their products and focus on exports. Telangana has plenty of products eligible for intellectual property rights, Mr. Saha added.

Telangana State Council for Science and Technology patent agent Radhika Vangala said if there is an inventive step, novelty and industrial application for any product from pencil to spaceship, it could be recognised as a patent.

University dean of Horticulture Adapa Kiran Kumar, PG dean M Rajasekhar, nodal officer of the university’s Intellectual Property Rights Cell P. Saidaiah, PG College associate dean Lakshminarayana and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.