Researchers look at agriculture to improve human nutrition

The fourth annual Agriculture, Nutrition, and Health (ANH) Academy Week is being held in Hyderabad where thought-leaders, researchers and students from the three disciplines are sharing and discussing innovative research being conducted in their respective fields, and how can research inspire action.

The Academy Week, which began on Monday, would conclude on June 28.

The international conference is organised by the global research network ANH Academy, led by London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s (LSHTM) IMMANA programme (Innovative Methods and Metrics for Agriculture and Nutrition Actions), and the CGIAR Research Programme on Agriculture for Nutrition and Health (A4NH).

This year, the Academy Week is held in partnership with the National institute of Nutrition (NIN) and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), along with other partners.

“The purpose of the conference is to bring together global thought-leaders in agriculture, nutrition and health. There are a number of thought-leaders – agronomists, economists, epidemiologist, nutritionists from different disciplines – and they are all coming together to combine their disciplines to look at how agriculture can improve human nutrition. The other major goal is to know who are the next generation people working in the fields of agriculture, nutrition and health,” said John McDermott, director of CGIAR Research Programme on Agriculture and Health, at a press conference held here on Tuesday.

NIN’s deputy director Bharati Kulkarni said though agriculture and nutrition has close links, we really have no idea how to make agriculture work better for improving nutrition and health.

“Research in this area is at a nascent stage. And there is a need for better tools to understand the nexus between agriculture, nutrition and health,” Dr. Bharati said.

When asked how knowledge could be translated into action at the Academy Week, Suneetha Kadiyala, professor at LSHTM, and principal investigator of IMMANA, said though income was important, it was not a sufficient factor to improve human health.

Health benefits

“What we have seen is that income alone is not often enough to provide optimal nutritional and health benefits to people. So you need to do something else. We want to know what that something else is? We want to make agriculture and food systems oriented towards nutrition,” Ms. Suneetha said.

She said the ANH Academy researchers were building an evidence base to ensure global food systems were sustainable and equitable, regardless of geography, gender, age, or social or economic status.