Research on wireless networks accepted

SANGAREDDY

15 March 2021 18:32 IST

Research work on energy consumption in wireless networks by Movva Pavani under the guidance of P. Trinath Rao, professor in Department of EECE, School of Technology in GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad campus, has been accepted. The GITAM Deemed to be University has accepted her work for award of Ph.D in Electronics and Communication Engineering for the work.

Enhancing the lifetime of network by reducing the energy consumption of the sensor nodes in the Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) is one of the significant challenges to be addressed, the researcher has noted in her thesis.

In the proposed work, the algorithms and methods are extensively implemented using Network Simulators-3(NS-3). The performance metrics like energy consumption, encryption, decryption time and network lifetime are evaluated. The outcome of the proposed algorithms in sensor networks are compared with the existing research works and the results shows a better outcome in energy consumption, encryption and decryption time to maximize the lifetime of the sensor network.

