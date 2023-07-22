July 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

‘Research is a continuous process that takes both practice and time. Good researchers continuously ask themselves questions and evaluate where they are in the research process’ opined the experts at a symposium.

GITAM School of Architecture, Hyderabad, organised a two-day ‘National Research Symposium for Students’ to inculcate research in architecture on its campus on Friday and Saturday. Prof. Jayashree Deshpande, Director, Council of Architecture Training and Research Centre, and Prof. Harveen Bhandari, Dean-Research and Scholastic Development, Chitkara University, Punjab, participated as chief guests.

“The research process is a continuous cycle- checking and re-checking, evaluating and analysing and repeating the entire process over and over again. The research process enables writers to become subject matter experts and write publishable articles, comments, or case notes,” they said.

Prof. Jayashree explained simple steps to develop a sense of the question, start reading and discussion, put together in one’s own words and present findings and respond to the questions from the audience. Research symposiums were the need of the hour, she said. Prof. Harveen spoke on the steps involved in a good paper presentation.

The symposium was based on the theme ‘Architecture, Urbanism and Built Environment’ and it was aimed to inculcate the practice of writing research papers by students during their architectural studies.

Prof. Sunil Kumar, Director, School of Architecture, Prof. Kurri Sri Sravanthi, Dr. Souporni Paul, and Vibhuti Sachdev were present.