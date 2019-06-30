RERA grievance redressal mechanism soon

TS-RERA is getting ready to start consumer grievance redressal mechanism from July by forming a 10-member body comprising of representatives of the industry and residential welfare associations with the secretary as the nodal officer to look into complaints.

“There is an online mechanism to register grievances but it will take time for the system to become operational as our personnel have to be trained -- but, in the meantime, we are accepting written complaints and have received about 40 of them -- including those about properties built prior to RERA,” said secretary K. Vidhyadhar.

Both the parties, if not satisfied with the grievance redressal mechanism, can approach the TS-RERA chairman Rajeshwar Tiwari for a review, he added.