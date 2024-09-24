Requisition sent for a Red Corner Notice in phone tapping case: Telangana DGP

Telangana police had sent the requisition to the CBI (nodal agency for INTERPOL) for issuance of Red Corner Notice to former police officer T. Prabhakar Rao, prime accused in telephone tapping case, said to be residing in the United States of America.

Issuing Red Corner Notice involves lots of processes, procedures and protocols, Telagnana DGP in-charge Jitender said at a press conference here on Tuesday (September 24). Answering queries on different issues of policing at the first ever media interaction since he assumed full additional charge of DGP more than two months ago, the State police chief said: “from our side we sent” the requisition for Red Corner Notice.

Giving guarded replies to the scribes’ questions, Mr. Jitender explained that issuing Red Corner Notice was not like a local court issuing a warrant or notice. It depended upon bilateral relations and understandings between two countries and legalities. Responding a question about the loss of data during destruction of evidence by some police officers involved in telephone tapping case, the DGP said the matter would be dealt with legally since it was before the court.

Referring to the allegation that police did not act against the villagers of Gouthojiguda in Manoharabad of Medak district in a social boycott case, the police chief said it was a sensitive issue. The police could not arrest all those connected to the issue since majority of the villagers were involved. He assured that every step would be taken to protect interests of the Dalit family which was facing a social boycott by the villagers.

Soon every district police unit would have a dedicated website carrying contact details of all the front line police officers of each police station. Meanwhile, efforts were on to revive old websites of commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda which faced some security issues due to hacking.

Stating that he would not react to questions relating to politically connected issues, Mr. Jitender said it was a misconception that police provided security to MLA Arekapudi Gandhi during a controversy between the latter and BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. “Escorting is different from following a group of people to prevent them from indulging in any illegal activity,” he said and clarified that police parties followed (and did not escort) Mr. Gandhi to ensure the latter did not venture into any violence.