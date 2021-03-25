Request to vaccinate private company staff

Urge Health dept. to expand scope

A few private enterprises are continuing to try their luck to get their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. Many of them individually, have contacted senior officials in the Telangana Health department to request for COVID-19 vaccine for their employees regardless of age group. Apart from IT companies, those from hospitality sector, too, are eager. The officials have assured to convey the request to the Union Health Ministry.

Apart from healthcare workers and frontline workers, the vaccine is given to people aged 60 years or above and those in the 45-59 years age group with co-morbidities. It was announced on Tuesday that everyone above 45 years, irrespective of co-morbidities, would be vaccinated from April 1.

When managements of the companies approached officials with a list of hundreds of employees, they were asked how many fall in the above-mentioned age groups so that they can be vaccinated. Such requests from private companies had been received earlier too.