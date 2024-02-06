ADVERTISEMENT

Reputed international companies evince interest in Musi riverfront development project

February 06, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

 

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Representatives of the Singapore headquartered Meinhardt (MEINHARDT) called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on February 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As Telangana Government is scouting for companies that can take up the prestigious Musi Riverfront development project, representatives of the Singapore headquartered Meinhardt (MEINHARDT) called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

Meinhardt representatives made a PowerPoint presentation at the meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on February 06, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Singapore firm is one of the many such reputed agencies that evinced interest in the project. The development follows the Chief Minister’s recent visit to London and Dubai where he inspected the riverfront projects and held meetings with representatives of several companies relating to design, planning and architecture.

Following Mr. Revanth Reddy’s initiative, the officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Musi Riverfront Development Corporation have been holding discussions with various companies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting with the Chief Minister, Meinhardt representatives made a PowerPoint presentation on the project designs they undertook in different countries as well as the models that should be adopted in respect of Musi river development to suit future requirements.

The Chief Minister told the representatives that Hyderabad’s outline would witness a major change with the expansion of Outer Ring Road (ORR), Regional Ring Road ( RRR) and the upcoming railway lines. He wanted the companies to develop Musi riverfront plans in accordance with the proposed expansion plans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US