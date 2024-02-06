Reputed international companies evince interest in Musi riverfront development project

February 06, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As Telangana Government is scouting for companies that can take up the prestigious Musi Riverfront development project, representatives of the Singapore headquartered Meinhardt (MEINHARDT) called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

The Singapore firm is one of the many such reputed agencies that evinced interest in the project. The development follows the Chief Minister’s recent visit to London and Dubai where he inspected the riverfront projects and held meetings with representatives of several companies relating to design, planning and architecture.

Following Mr. Revanth Reddy’s initiative, the officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Musi Riverfront Development Corporation have been holding discussions with various companies.

During the meeting with the Chief Minister, Meinhardt representatives made a PowerPoint presentation on the project designs they undertook in different countries as well as the models that should be adopted in respect of Musi river development to suit future requirements.

The Chief Minister told the representatives that Hyderabad’s outline would witness a major change with the expansion of Outer Ring Road (ORR), Regional Ring Road ( RRR) and the upcoming railway lines. He wanted the companies to develop Musi riverfront plans in accordance with the proposed expansion plans.