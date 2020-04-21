‘Represent to Finance Commission on funds’

Marri Shashidhar Reddy, chairman of the TPCC COVID-19 Task Force, has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to represent to the Finance Commission that the State goverments are in a better place to decide on the usage of funds to deal with the pandemic.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said the Finance Commission is planning a meeting with its Economic Advisory Council on April 22 and 23 to rethink about some of its decisions and recommendations on the usage of funds released in the light of the financial disruption due to the pandemic and lockdown.

He wanted to know whether the Finance Commission reached out to the State government to seek its views, as it always done before making the recommendations in the first place. If not, the State government should convey its views as it would be in a better place to prepare its strategy to deal with the pandemic.

He said he had read reports of Union Finance Ministry releasing ₹ 982 crore toward’s Telangana’s share of the Central taxes for specific activities under the Disaster Response Fund. As per NDM norms these funds should be used for provision for temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care to homeless people including migrant labourers.