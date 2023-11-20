Represent to Centre afresh on your cadre allocation, HC tells 13 AIS officers

November 20, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Monday suggested to the 10 IAS and three IPS officers, who are continuing to serve in Telangana having secured orders from Central Administrative Tribunal staying their allocation to Andhra Pradesh cadre, to represent to the Union government afresh to consider their continuance with Telangana.

A bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Anil Kumar Jukanti, hearing writ petitions filed by the Central government to set aside CAT orders permitting the officers to continue in Telangana, said that the Central government was the appropriate party to take a call on the matter since it was the cadre controlling authority. The Union government would consider their fresh representations in a time-bound manner.

However, status quo would be maintained on the present stage of cadre allocation till the Union government took a decision on their representations. The officers would be provided with an opportunity of personal hearing by the cadre controlling authority. The bench made it clear that it would not review the order passed by a division bench of the HC headed by the then Chief Justice which had set aside the CAT’s order allocating the then Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to Telangana.

Based on that verdict of the HC, Somesh Kumar was transferred to Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Somesh Kumar eventually resigned from the service after reporting to the AP government. In the backdrop of the HC judgement setting aside CAT’s order, the guidelines framed by the Pratyush Sinha Advisory Committee would be the basis for adjudication of the writ petitions involving cadre allocation of the 13 All India Service officers.

The bench adjourned the hearing to December 4 after counsels representing the officers sought time to secure instructions from their clients. Details of the officers whose cadre allocation would be adjudicated are as follows: IAS: Ronald Rose, C. Harikiran, G. Anantha Ramu, S.S. Rawat, Amrapali Kata, M. Prasanthi, Vakati Karuna, A. Vani Prasad, Srijana Gummala and Siva Sankar Lotheti. IPS: Anjani Kumar, Abhilasha Bist and Abhishek Mohanty. (eom)