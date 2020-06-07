Reporter with Telugu news channel dies of COVID-19

HYDERABAD

07 June 2020 14:02 IST

A 33 year old reporter from Hyderabad who contracted COVID-19 has died on Sunday morning. The young reporter who used to reside in Maddanapet was employed with a Telugu news channel. He was initially admitted at Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, and shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, after testing positive for coronavirus on June 4. He suffered from fever, cough, three days prior to admission at the hospital.

The Gandhi Hospital authorities said that he had history of Myasthenia Gravis (Neuromuscular disorder). The patient's Thymus Gland was removed earlier as part of treatment for the Neuromuscular disorder.

Advertising

Advertising

“He was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after complaining of breathlessness. He died at 9.37 a.m. on Sunday,” said Dr. M. Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital.