Report sought on private hospital in Karimnagar

Taking a serious note on the allegations of a private hospital in Karimnagar being run from a building without fire-safety measures, the Telangana High Court directed the officials to submit report on the matter within two weeks.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy sought to know from the government why the private hospital was being allowed to operate without adequate clearances. Two persons filed a petition in the HC stating that Venkaeshwara Kidney Center was being operated from a building which was built by violating rules relating to set-back and fire safety.

A single judge closed the petition after directing the authorities to ensure the building had complied with all rules relating to different government departments. The petitioners approached the Division Bench stating that the authorities failed to act on the single judge order.

The Bench recalled how catastrophic fire accidents were.reported in multi-storeyed buildings in the cities of Delhi and Kolkata. It observed that lives of doctors, nurses, patients and general public would be in danger if hospitals were allowed to be run in such buildings constructed illegally.