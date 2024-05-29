Repeat offenders arrested for property thefts

Two property offenders involved in theft cases across Keesara, Neredmet, Rajenderanagar, Mahbubnagar and Wanaparthy were arrested by the Central Zone of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force on Wednesday. The police have seized stolen property worth ₹6.70 lakh from the two which included 80 grams of gold ornaments and 25 grams of silver ornaments.

Police said that Ratlavath Shankar Naik alias Rajesh Reddy, 31, and Bandravalli Rakesh alias Raki alias Laddu, 21, met in the jail and have since been partners in property thefts.

While Naik broke into homes, Rakesh would help in disposing of the stolen property, the officials explained.

Shanker Naik, a native of Nagarkurnool, has over 80 cases against him for theft in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since 2012. Before this, he was also booked for Gadwal police in an attempt-to-murder case in 2012. Preventive Detention (PD) was invoked on him four times by the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities.

Rakesh, a native Mahbubnagar and resident of Vanasthalipuram, was previously arrested 26 times in cases of bike thefts across Hyderabad and Rachakonda.

The two have been booked under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

