Repeat offender nabbed for cheating people

STAFF REPORTER YADADRI-BHUVANGIRI

Bhongir police arrested a repeat offender and recovered from him 15 ATM cards, ₹ 1.3 lakh cash and two cellphones. DCP K. Narayana Reddy on Saturday said T. Raju, 40, from Karimnagar, obtained ATM cards and passwords under the guise of helping the elderly and the innocent to withdraw cash. Diverting the user’s attention after the transaction, he would exchange the user’s card with the one in his pocket. Raju was nabbed after a town resident got cheated and nearly ₹ 25,000 was withdrawn from the account and the police launched a probe.

Mr. Reddy said a special team was formed and the CCTV footage helped nab the offender. Earlier, he was involved in similar cases in Siddipet, Karimnagar, Jagityal and Gajwel.