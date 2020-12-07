Repeal Acts immediately: Harish Rao

Finane Minister T. Harish Rao urged people to make Bharat bandh scheduled for Tuesday, a grand success. He said party activists will participate in the programme voluntarily.
Addressing a gathering after participating in the oath taking ceremony of newly nominated Market Committee of Husnabad on Monday, Mr. Rao said all three farm related Acts passed by the Parliament are against the interests of farmers and they must repealed immediately.
“All the three Acts do favour the corporate organisation whereas farmers will be at receiving end. That is why we are opposing them. Ours is a farmer-friendly government and we will take all steps in that direction. The BJP leaders are organising protests demanding purchase of fine variety paddy must first get the orders issued by Union government that levy will not be collected from the States offering bonus to fine variety,” said Mr. Rao.
MLA V. Satish Kumar and others were present.
