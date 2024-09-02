ADVERTISEMENT

Repair damaged roads immediately, ensure traffic remains uninterrupted in Hyderabad: Telangana CM

Published - September 02, 2024 01:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to take up repairs of roads damaged by rains immediately. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to take up repairs of roads damaged by rains immediately. Mr. Reddy, who also holds Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) portfolio, directed police commissioners to ensure flow of traffic in Hyderabad remains uninterrupted despite the rains. 

Mr. Reddy held a meeting on the flood relief measures and damage caused by rains in the State at Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), Hyderabad on Monday (September 2, 2024) morning before heading to flood affected Khammam. He asked officials to address issues with power supply on priority basis. 

Indian Meteorological Department issued yellow alert to six districts for Monday (September 2, 2024). It forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightening in other areas.

