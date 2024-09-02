GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Repair damaged roads immediately, ensure traffic remains uninterrupted in Hyderabad: Telangana CM

Published - September 02, 2024 01:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to take up repairs of roads damaged by rains immediately. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to take up repairs of roads damaged by rains immediately. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to take up repairs of roads damaged by rains immediately. Mr. Reddy, who also holds Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) portfolio, directed police commissioners to ensure flow of traffic in Hyderabad remains uninterrupted despite the rains. 

Mr. Reddy held a meeting on the flood relief measures and damage caused by rains in the State at Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), Hyderabad on Monday (September 2, 2024) morning before heading to flood affected Khammam. He asked officials to address issues with power supply on priority basis. 

Indian Meteorological Department issued yellow alert to six districts for Monday (September 2, 2024). It forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightening in other areas.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.