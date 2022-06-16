Renuka Chowdhury, Revanth Reddy and others booked

June 16, 2022 20:49 IST

Scores of Congress workers and supporters who took to the streets on account of the Chalo Raj Bhavan call were detained even as senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury was booked for allegedly grabbing the collar of a sub-inspector of police and using unparliamentary language.

Tension prevailed in and around Khairtabad Crossroads as Congress workers tried to make their towards Raj Bhavan, as a mark of protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to Panjagutta police, the incident happened around 1.15 pm when Ms Chowdhury was trying to make her way to Raj Bhavan. As she moved towards the barricades, police told her that she could not proceed any further. While policewomen were trying to take her into custody, and away from the scene, the senior Congress leader allegedly began to resist, used unparliamentary language, and grabbed the collar of S Upender Babu, a sub-inspector of police. She along with other women Congress workers and supporters was taken into custody. Police booked a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Separate cases were booked against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and parliamentarian A Revanth Reddy, legislators Jagga Reddy, M Bhatti Vikramarka, D Sridhar Babu, former parliamentarian Anjan Kumar Yadav, and senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao, and others. Police said around 200 Congress supporters raising slogans also stopped a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus and damaged it, and set a two-wheeler on fire.

Police said that a total of three cases were booked against Congress leaders and workers under various section of the Indian Penal Code.

Those who were detained were taken to different police stations including those at Panjagutta and S R Nagar.