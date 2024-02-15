Renuka Chowdhury, Anil Yadav and Vaddiraju file nominations for Rajya Sabha; all three to be elected unanimously

February 15, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress nominees for Rajya Sabha from Telangana — Renuka Chowdhury and Anil Kumar Yadav — filed their nominations on Thursday while Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) nominee Vaddiraju Ravichandra also filed his nomination.

The candidates accompanied by the leaders of their respective parties filed their nominations before the returning officer at the Telangana Assembly.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi, Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy accompanied Renuka Chowdhury and Anil Kumar Yadav at the time of filing of nominations.

Earlier, they received their B Forms from Mr. Revanth Reddy, who is also president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

Mr. Vaddiraju Ravichandra was accompanied by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T. Harish Rao and BRS legislators while filing his nomination papers. Earlier, he paid tributes to the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at the Gun Park.

The polling for the three seats is scheduled on February 27 but with no other candidate in the fray, their election will be unanimous unless the forms are rejected on technical grounds. Congress has 64 MLAs while the BRS has 39 MLAs in the Assembly.

The three vacancies arose with the completion of the term of Joginpally Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Mr Ravichandra, who has been renominated. All the three seats were held by the BRS.

